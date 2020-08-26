PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Groups are coming together to host a cleanup event in downtown Portland.
The volunteer effort is open to the public Sept. 3
Solve, The Portland Business Alliance, Portland Lodging Alliance and others are hosting the event after months of protests and riots.
“The purpose of the September 3 Downtown Portland Cleanup is to send a clear message to the Portland community that the Portland business district is an open, safe, and clean place to visit, while inviting the community to join the effort,” according to a statement.
The event will begin at multiple locations throughout downtown Portland, to accommodate the need for social distancing during volunteer check-in, while also allowing for the maximum amount of interested volunteers to participate given group gathering restrictions.
The event will follow all SOLVE’s COVID-19 Safety Guidelines including requiring participants to wear a face covering, maintain a minimum of six feet of distance, and only providing sanitized cleanup equipment to volunteers, among other measures.
Volunteers will focus on removing large items of litter and debris, while also focusing on picking up cigarette butts that often end up in storm drains and pollute the nearby Willamette River and other waterways. Community members who would like to get involved in the volunteer event should visit solveoregon.org to pre-register.
Solve has previously hosted several cleanup events in downtown Portland since June.
(3) comments
The peaceful protesters carrying shields, gas masks and weapons, should be cleaning up the mess they are making, along with paying for the removal of graffiti and any other damages they caused.
How about BLM and Antifa clean it up? :)
We already pay millions in taxes for things like Clean and Safe in the downtown area and yet things are neither clean nor safe. Let Ted and predator pick up the trash and when theyre done they can throw themselves out too.
