PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The store managers at Compound, a clothing store in downtown Portland, have been trying to protect their shop and clean up damage all while showing the community their support.
The managers boarded up the store’s shattered windows and wrote their own message on the plywood that read: "We love you. Stand up. Stand Together. Stand United."
The store opened back up Sunday afternoon after what’s been a long weekend.
Managers Colby Cox and Miles Maxwell Miller said Friday night the front of their store was shattered by rioters but that luckily there wasn’t much looting.
Cox said he and the property manager stood in the window with a fire extinguisher and dismantled clothing racks to stop people from stealing merchandise.
On Saturday, the spent the day cleaning up the mess the left behind.
They say their property manager was even back that night standing guard in case things got out of control again.
Even so, they said they commend everyone choosing to stand up and use their voices for change.
"We try to show the public and our community that we’re here and we understand. It's unfortunate we got caught in the crossfire but ya know, things like this unfortunately need to happen to raise awareness of what's actually going on in the country," Cox said.
They said replacing the windows will cost thousands of dollars.
Compound had recently reopened a few weeks ago after being closed under the Governor’s “stay home order.” They said thankfully, their customers have been very supportive.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.