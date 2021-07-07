PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Some food cart owners in downtown Portland say they are frustrated over repeated vandalism and break-ins. It's a small pod of food carts along Southwest 2nd Avenue in downtown Portland.
Hanz Rawas owns one of them and has seen a lot. "What's gotten worse is the vandalism," Rawas said. He owns A Taste of Greek. He says his food cart's been on the block for 17 years. Crime he says is getting worse in the area.
"One day we have graffiti, or we have some vandalism on our you know like equipment in the back," Rawas said.
He says he's had two break-ins this year too. "We stopped opening at night too because after dark it's really not savory at all," Rawas said. It's pushing some to call it quits, like one food cart that had a sign on it saying its last day is this Friday. The owner told FOX 12 it's due to continued crime.
"I'm not surprised at all, I think about it every day honestly," Rawas said. "And especially when I come here and I encounter a problem or an incident."
He's not the only one. Just down a few food carts, Tokyo Sando employees say it recently had a break-in as well. Employees say the food cart lost knives, personal items as well as an expensive cabbage cutting machine in the break-in.
Employees say it's a tough spot to be in, but they don't think their owner wants to move somewhere else.
"It's a long journey to one actually find a comfortable spot, that we would have like the same type of revenue," Tokyo Sando employee, Sky Noyola said. "And making sure that like we aren't losing money by closing for an entire day trying to move to a new location."
Exactly that...voting has consequences...nuff said
How many of them voted for this?
you are a victim of your ideologies and the idiots you vote for. it will never get better for you.
