PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - For the first time in history Soccer City USA will host the MLS Cup against New York City FC on Saturday.
Local restaurants, bars, and hotels predict the big win will come with a lot of positive foot traffic in the Rose City come this weekend.
FOX 12 spoke with Managing Director at The Benson Portland hotel, George Schweitzer, who says there has been an uptick in reservations ever since the Timbers made it to the championship. “Well, it’s starting to pick up and we’re seeing a little bit of a spike and anticipate more. It's a great thing for Portland and very promising,” said Schweitzer.
Local restaurants, such as The Independent Sports Bar & Grill, tell FOX 12 spirits are still high coming off the weekend win with the Timbers. Owner of Independent Restaurant Concepts, Josh Johnston, says game day last Saturday was the busiest they’ve been this entire year, and this weekend will be no different.
“As the Timbers progress through the playoffs, It’s gotten more and more exciting around here for sure. You know, we’re one of the biggest sports bars downtown, so if we're busy with football and that kind of stuff anyway, but the Timbers have definitely brought an extra surge which has been fantastic,” said Johnston.
Johnston mentioned that he hopes the game will bring life back to our downtown community during the pandemic, for not only this weekend, but for years to come “until the employees go back to the workplace downtown in these buildings there’s not a density really for all the amenities to survive although all the shopping and restaurants and so any sort of draw or destination activity really helps us out down here to help make sure we survive”.
The match starts at 12 p.m. Saturday afternoon at Providence Park, The Independence Sports Bar & Grill is set to open at 9 a.m.