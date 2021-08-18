Downtown Portland is a little cleaner thanks to volunteers

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Downtown Portland is cleaner, thanks to some volunteers.
SOLVE held its 11th downtown Portland business cleanup on Wednesday. Volunteers spread out across the downtown and Pearl District helping to clean up trash.
U.S. Bank partners with SOLVE for the cleanup had 13 volunteers out there to help.
"Obviously, Portland has gone through a really hard time in the past year, and this is a great opportunity for us to come make Portland a better place to live, work and visit," Erika Dahl, assistant U.S. Bank Vice President, said. "So I am glad our employees get the opportunity to do that."
SOLVE not only helps clean up downtown but also hosts beach and river cleanups.
