PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Benson Hotel in downtown Portland will temporarily close for the first time in its 107-year history.
The announcement was made Tuesday, with the hotel closed until Feb. 1, 2021, except for the New Year’s holiday period.
Hotel management cited “insufficient demand due to the global pandemic.”
“The Benson has remained resilient during this crisis, and many others over a century, having never closed its doors in 107 years,” according to a statement.
Multnomah County remains in the extreme risk category for COVID-19, it was announced by Gov. Kate Brown on Tuesday. While hotels can remain open under the state’s risk-based guidelines, the Benson Hotel stated a temporary closure is “necessary at this time.”
The Benton Hotel’s managing director told FOX 12 in September that occupancy was down to 15%, compared to 90% during the same time the year prior.
Until it reopens, “the hotel wishes everyone strength, health and happiness and look forward to welcoming everyone soon,” according to a statement from the Benson Hotel.
