Downtown Portland toy store owner frustrated over lack of police response after burglaries

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A longtime toy store owner in downtown Portland is frustrated with police after he says they took hours to respond after he was burglarized.
The owner of Billy Galaxy’s Vintage Toys and Collectibles, Billy Galaxy, is in the same boat as many local shop owners right now.
“Businesses all over Portland are, you know, already suffering from Covid and just people being afraid to go to certain locations because of protests,” he told FOX 12 Thursday.
But business got even tougher, when he says people broke into his storage unit not just one night, but back-to-back nights in late July.
“We don’t have a wholesaler that we can go to,” said Galaxy. “These are special items. They’re hard to acquire. That’s why we’re here. That’s why people come to us.”
He says after the first night, Portland police asked him to file a report online. On the second night, Galaxy says it took them three hours to respond.
“I know I’m not their number one priority, but I am my number one priority and I want my stuff back,” he said.
Since then, Galaxy, with the help of the local toy collector community, has tracked down several of his toys for sale online.
On Monday, Galaxy says he set up a sting operation to buy back his stolen collectibles. He says he tried to arrange for police to be there, but in the end it wasn’t possible.
On Tuesday night, Galaxy tried again.
“Tried to call 911 three different times over the course of two hours while they were in the storage facility where my stuff was being kept. I understand that the police are very busy but it seems crazy to me that I have a name and a location and they can’t just send somebody over to do this,” he said.
FOX 12 reached out to police Thursday and they admit resources have been thin the last couple of nights with ongoing demonstrations. They say his case is under investigation.
“I’ve been playing detective for a while now and I’m getting pretty sick of it, to be honest. It’s pretty stressful.”
Galaxy says he’s lost about $25,000 in collectibles.
He says he respects what law enforcement does and the pressure they’re under right now locally, but he wishes he could have some help.
