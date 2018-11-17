PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - As the holidays draw near, downtown Portland is bustling. But, many local businesses did not benefit from the rush Saturday because of two protests being held simultaneously nearby.
“We don’t get as many people in when something’s like this," said Foot Traffic employee, Ben Pelletier.
The retail manager watched protesters and counter-demonstrators march through the street, from inside his empty running store. And, he says it has become a familiar sight.
“It’s been pretty regular down here. Not every day. Not every week.”
But, enough to affect sales.
“The tourists still show up because they’re down here already. I just think the citizens of Portland go I’m going to stay away from downtown unless I’m involved in that.”
Some businesses were even forced to lock their doors, keeping crowds of protesters out, along with potential customers.
A few blocks away from Foot Traffic, restaurant manager, Kim Palmer, chose safety over profit. She locked the few customers she had at the time, inside as Portland Police deployed less-lethal weapons to disperse the crowd gathering out front.
“Our business pretty much died when that happened,” Palmer said.
While she says she supports everyone’s right to freedom of speech, she would like to see officials do a better job of preventing violence.
“I hate to see these protests in downtown Portland and I really wish they’d stop.”
According to police, several crimes were committed at today’s rallies, including reckless burning and assault. But, Palmer still counts herself lucky.
“We haven’t had any real horrible things happen like we’ve seen in the past in the pearl district.”
And, she tells FOX 12, she hopes it stays that way.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.