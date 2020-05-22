SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Both Marion County and Polk County joined most of Oregon on Friday by beginning Phase 1 of the state's reopening plan.
For the first time in months, people could walk into Court Street Dairy Lunch, sit down in a booth and order breakfast.
It's something that was once routine, but now feels special.
"We had a this fella here this morning named Scott. He's been coming here for 30 years and eating oatmeal in that second booth right there. And the smile on his face... because his comfort food was back," said Bruce Taylor.
The staff at the restaurant told FOX 12 they're happy to be back open, welcoming their regulars and new faces too. They said they're adapting to the state's new rules, from wearing masks to limiting seating.
Owner Marlene Blanchard says Court Street Dairy Lunch is no stranger to tough times.
The restaurant has been a staple in downtown Salem since 1929. It stayed open through the city's highs and lows, only closing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"They started during the depression. So if they can do it then, we can do it now," Blanchard said.
Under Phase 1, places like salons, barber shops, and gyms can reopen with restrictions in place.
Not all restaurants in Salem are back open to dine-in eating. Some restaurants told FOX 12 that they are waiting until next week.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.