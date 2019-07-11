PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A vigil was held Thursday night for two sisters who were killed in a hit-and-run crash in southeast Portland.
Dozens of people attended the vigil, which surrounded a roadside memorial just steps from the scene of the crash.
Family and friends gathered together to mourn the deaths of two inseparable sisters and beloved mothers – Robin Macready and Charlene Hauth.
There are dozens of people here at the candlelit vigil. No doubt about it - these women were loved. pic.twitter.com/8eDsZhC056— Tyler Dumont (@TylerDumontNews) July 12, 2019
“It’s just – it’s just a nightmare,” said Brian Hauth, Charlene’s son.
On Monday afternoon, police say the sisters’ Jeep was hit at Southeast 148th Avenue and Powell Boulevard.
Police say the driver who hit them, Antonio Montgomery, had also smashed into a different car before driving through a red light and hitting the sisters at speeds witnesses estimated were as high as 80 miles per hour.
Hauth, 60, the passenger, died at the scene. Macready, 59, later passed away at the hospital.
“It’s devastating,” said Chavhon Macready, Robin’s daughter. “I wasn’t ready. I was supposed to have a chance to say goodbye to my mom and my aunt.”
Investigators say Montgomery ran from the crash scene. Officers caught up with him in a backyard nearly two hours later and took him into custody.
On Wednesday, the 20-year-old suspect appeared in court on multiple charges – including manslaughter.
Court records have revealed he also had a warrant related to a suspended license.
The mourning family of the victims say knowing that has only worsened their pain.
“Where was the justice that should’ve been served on him so that these two innocent people – and all of these people – weren’t affected by his choice to do this?” said Brian Hauth.
Funeral services have been planned for the two sisters. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with expenses.
Montgomery is due back in court next week.
