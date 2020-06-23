PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Several people went to Willamette Park on Tuesday as temperatures warmed up to spend time with friends and family out on the water.
Those who took advantage of the sunny day said being able to do outdoor activities gives them a sense of normalcy.
Now that all counties are in some phase of reopening, people were eager to get out of their houses and enjoy the sun.
“It’s really easy to come on the water and still be respectful of one another’s space and it’s really great to be able to get some fresh air and get out of the house,” said kayaker Breanne Ault.
Karen Nichols took her boat out for the first time to fish and spend time with her family after being cooped up at home due to the pandemic.
“I can live with face masks and things but just listening to other kids laughing and families and other voices, it really helped,” Nichols said.
She said she and her family have been following CDC guidelines strictly, so she was excited to be able to take advantage of the 91-degree day.
“We’re all good to go, we’ve got the boat, the weather’s with us and we’re going to have some good family fun,” Nichols said.
Carry Green took his time in the sun to reflect on the new normal and connect with those around him, even if it’s at a distance.
“It’s nice to see people out enjoying themselves. It’s easy to get wrapped up in your own life and your own head and whatever your hobbies are because that tends to be what’s happening right now. It’s good to say hi to people who are smiling, listening to music and enjoying themselves as it feels it’s kind of getting back to normal,” he said.
