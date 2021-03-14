Dozens gather in Portland to honor the life of Breonna Taylor one year later

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - One year after the death of Breonna Taylor, a group gathered at Revolution Hall Saturday night to hold a candlelight vigil in her honor.
Dozens gathered not only to honor this young woman but to call for reform of the entire criminal justice system. There was raw emotion in the harmony of many voices as the group sang together.
Speakers delivered powerful words prompting action as this group was illuminated by candlelight. One speaker took the crowd through the details of her case.
"These are the people that they assume that we're going to trust them, to make our lives sacred to not kill us," he said. "And hearing details like this does not make me feel safe."
The group also watched a video from Portland City Commissioner JoAnn Hardesty. She said she needs the community's help, and there's a lot of work to do to have a police department that serves us all.
Under the Burnside Bridge, they launched these lanterns a solemn close to the evening with a never ending fight for justice.
The group was also given roses, where they were able to place them next to Breonna Taylor's picture.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.