SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Dozens of people gathered in front of the governor’s mansion in Salem Saturday to protest Oregon’s “stay home, stay healthy” order.
It’s been nearly a month since Gov. Kate Brown issued her “stay home, stay healthy” order, bringing the state’s economy and public life to a standstill.
But those at Saturday’s rally say the time has come for her to relax restrictions and reopen Oregon.
“There is a lot of people dying, and it’s a really bad thing. Yet, it’s not like millions and millions of people are dying. We’d all be freaking out. There’s a few people, and we need to be taking care of them, but we also need to move on with life. We need to go back to our jobs, be socially responsible about health and safety. It’s not rocket science,” said protester Phil Currie.
Gov. Brown has laid out a gradual reopening plan that works in three phases. Several conditions must be met before each phase can begin.
Much of her plan hinges on where the state stands on testing and contact tracing.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.