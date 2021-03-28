Dozens gather to remember 9-year-old girl killed in Gresham car accident

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Dozens of people gathered in Gresham to remember and mourn Baylei Martins-Read, a nine-year-old girl who was hit and killed by a car just three weeks ago.
Now, a memorial is standing along Northwest Eastman Parkway, where she was killed. Flowers, balloons and signs now line the curb near Ross Dress for Less to remember her life.
"She was, she had dreams and plans, and she was going to change the world," Victoria Martins-Read, Baylei's mother, said. "Now she'll never get the chance,"
"The most prettiest little girl. Anytime she smiled, she'd light up a whole room. She was super energetic," a family member said about Baylei.
Three weeks ago to the day, Gresham Police said Baylei, Victoria and her two-year-old sister were hit by a car on the sidewalk. Victoria said the car jumped the curb.
"Next thing I know, I'm on the ground, and I can't see because my glasses are off my face," Martins-Read said. "I don't know where Baylei is. Maggie isn't crying,"
Victoria and her two-year-old Maggie survived - but are still recovering from the accident.
"I came very close to losing my two-year-old as well. She was intubated in the hospital the first night. She has stitching on her face. She came close to losing her eye," Martins-Read said. "We still have to see doctors. She had a fractured skull. I have a broken leg."
As Victoria, Maggie and their family deal with this devastating loss, she said the outpouring of support has been overwhelming.
"Incredible, the support that has happened in town, across the country, in other countries, I've gotten support. I've gotten messages from around the world and Baylei would've loved it," Martins-Read said.
FOX 12 did reach out to both Gresham Police and the District Attorney's office to see what charges the driver will be facing, but both offices said there were no updates to report at this time.
