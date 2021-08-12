VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred Wednesday evening in the Fruit Valley neighborhood.
Just after 8:30 p.m., officers were called out to a report of shots fired in the 2400 block of Simpson Avenue. Police said dozens of bullet casings were found in the roadway. Some of the casings came from a high-powered assault rifle, according to police.
A home, which police said was occupied at the time of the shooting, had been struck by dozens of rounds. Two vehicles were also hit by bullets. Thankfully, no injuries were reported. No suspect information is available at this time.
The Safe Streets Task Force is leading the investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting is being asked to contact the Vancouver Police Department Tip Line at 360-487-7399. Callers can remain anonymous.
Porland disease has come over the river thanks to Vancouver Mayor McEnerny and city counsel failed left policy's. Is Vancouver in a race with Potland for murders? Perhaps someone in Vancouver that knows how to run a city can come forward to advise.
