PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Some local students are getting ready for summer by helping cleanup Poet's Beach.
Dozens of third graders from Catlin Gabel School took part in Thursday's clean up along the Willamette River.
Many of the kids cleaned dirt from the poems engraved into stones that line the trail to the beach.
"The poetry was provided to us by a program called Honoring Our Rivers, which has brought poetry and art to the Willamette River Watershed, schools for the past 30 years. So all of this poetry was contributed by kids, so it's kind of fun to have kids clean off poetry that is contributed by kids," said Willie Levenson, the head of Human Access Project.
Poet's Beach opened three years ago with the help of the Human Access Project.
There's no word when the beach is expected to open this year, but in years past, it has opened in July.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.