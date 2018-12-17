PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Dozens of Portland General Electric customers are without power Monday night in the Southwest Hills.
Neighbors living near Southwest Shattuck and Southwest Cameron roads reported hearing a loud car crash in the area.
Portland Fire & Rescue confirms a van drove into a power pole close to the intersection, causing 93 PGE customers to lose power.
One neighbor tells FOX 12 he was prepared with a generator, since it is not uncommon for residents of the Southwest Hills to lose power, particularly during ice storms.
PF&R says one witness saw someone in a white van drive into the power pole, ripping down power lines and causing a transformer to blow. They say that person then drove off.
According to the PGE website, the company received more than 100 calls reporting the outage.
First responders quickly closed off Southwest Shattuck Road between Southwest Cameron and 59th due to live wires dangling over the ground.
A PGE crew arrived shortly before 9 p.m. to begin repairs. The electric company estimates power will be restored at about 3 a.m., according to its website.
With a strong storm passing through the metro area Monday night, there is the risk of weather-related downed power lines throughout the metro area.
If a similar situation occurs in your neighborhood, PGE says there are four important things to keep in mind:
- A line doesn’t have to spark to be dangerous. You should assume any downed line is live — even those that look insulated.
- You should never touch a fallen tree, branch or anything else that is on or near a power line. Water, metal, branches, concrete or other materials can conduct electricity from a wire to you and could potentially electrocute you.
- If a person is in contact with electricity, don’t touch them! Call 911!
- Lastly, if a wire falls on your car, you should stay in the car until help arrives and power is shut off. You’re safer inside because the tires insulate you from the electricity.
Click here for a list of current PGE power outages.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
