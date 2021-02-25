CARLTON, OR (KPTV) - Dozens of horses were removed from a Yamhill County farm and the owner was cited for second-degree animal neglect.
The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office responded to Silver Oaks Saddlebreds on Northeast Hendricks Road in rural Carlton in early February after learning the water had been shot off due to non-payment.
Deputies were familiar with the owner, 82-year-old Susan Swango, and her property due to previous animal neglect complaints. During an investigation five months earlier, deputies said a veterinarian assessed the nearly 50 horses on the property, but the evidence at that time did not rise to probable cause for a search warrant or arrest.
With potable water now unavailable, deputies became concerned that Swango may not be able to provide minimum care for the horses.
Deputies assisted Yamhill County Code Enforcement in the service of an administrative warrant at Silver Oaks on Feb. 19. During the service, deputies said they discovered inadequate food and water sources for the horses, and they were concerned about the physical condition of the horses. Water was being obtained from a nearby creek, but was not sufficient for the animals, according to the sheriff’s office.
The following day, the sheriff’s office arranged for a donation of 2 tons of alfalfa hay for Swango, which she accepted. Deputies said she refused an offer of 1,000 gallons of water.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office Crime Response Team and the Special Investigations Unit, with the assistance of special agents with the Oregon Humane Society, served a search warrant at Silver Oaks.
With the help of Sound Equine Options, a nonprofit horse rescue based out of Gresham, and based on a veterinarian’s evaluation, investigators seized all 48 horses from the property. Seven cats were also seized and taken to the Oregon Humane Society.
Deputies said one horse died in an “unfortunate incident,” due to injuries sustained from falling over while volunteers attempted to guide it into a rescue trailer.
Swango was issued a citation for second-degree animal neglect, which is a felony based on the number of affected animals. She is due in court March 24.
The sheriff’s office stated maintaining this number of horses through the prosecution process is “extremely expensive.” Sound Equine is accepting monetary donations at http://soundequineoptions.org/ways-to-help. These specific horses can be assisted by typing “YCSO” in the “Send an Acknowledgement to” box on the donation information page.
