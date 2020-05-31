Dozens of people arrested in Saturday night protests, Portland police say

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – In the second night of demonstrations in Portland, nearly 50 people were arrested by police.
Saturday night included Mayor Ted Wheeler’s state of emergency curfew, which went into effect at 8 p.m. citywide.
The gatherings of protesters both Friday and Saturday were in response to the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer Monday. The police officer was first fired and then charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter for his kneeling on Floyd’s neck that was caught on camera by a witness.
According to Portland police, demonstrators first started gathering downtown around 5:30 p.m. Saturday and “quickly became confrontational and aggressive” with officers who were providing security at the Multnomah County Justice Center.
On Friday night, the Justice Center was targeted and vandalized while employees were still working inside.
At about 6:45 p.m. Saturday, police said officers were approached by hundreds of demonstrators, some of whom they said threw projectiles at officers and assaulted one officer.
At that point, the gathering was deemed by police to be an illegal assembly and demonstrators were ordered to leave the area. Police warned that those who did not comply would be subject to force from officers.
Police said demonstrators continued to throw things at officers, so riot control agents were deployed to the Justice Center and demonstrators dispersed from the area.
When the clock hit 8 p.m., police said anyone who was breaking the city’s curfew would face possible arrest.
At about 11:35 p.m., police said aerial mortars and fireworks were thrown at the Multnomah County Courthouse. At the scene, officers dispersed the crowd with riot control agents.
Over the course of five hours, police said businesses were vandalized in downtown and the Lloyd District. The vandalism included fires, smashed windows, looting and illegal use of construction site materials for blocking streets and traffic.
In total, police announced that 48 arrests were made by officers and members of partner law enforcement agencies for criminal activity in Saturday night’s events. Those arrested range in age from 18 to 49 and they face a variety of charges:
- David Woodman, 24-year-old, Theft III, interfering with a Peace Officer, and Riot
- Patrick Hill, 49-year-old, Disorderly Conduct, Interfering with a Peace Officer, and Resist Arrest
- Hayley Hyufe, 24-year-old, Interfering with a Peace Officer and Disorderly Conduct
- Minira Alsaud, 19-year-old, Disorderly Conduct
- Talib Pierson, 19-year-old, Disorderly Conduct and Interfering with a Peace Officer
- Keton Orozco, 21-year-old, Disorderly Conduct, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Resist arrest and Riot
- Anna Von Ravensberg, 24-year-old, Curfew and Interfering with a Peace Officer
- Nicole Rodriguez, 24-year-old, Curfew and Interfering with a Peace Officer
- Cherish Shaner, 29-year-old, Curfew
- Alan Grimold, 22-year-old, Curfew, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Possession of a controlled substance
- Alex Hamelbring, 21-year-old, Curfew and Interfering with a Peace Officer
- Steven Cadoreth, 41-year-old, Curfew and Interfering with a Peace Officer
- Sarah Treadgold, 20-year-old, Curfew and Interfering with a Peace Officer
- Abe Thomas, 25-year-old, Curfew and Interfering with a Peace Officer
- Sierra Foster, 21-year-old, Curfew and Interfering with a Peace Officer
- Elijah Castillo, 22-year-old, Interfering with a Peace Officer
- Maria Castro Mendoza, 19-year-old, Curfew and Interfering with a Peace Officer
- Kyla Lovitt, 19-year-old, Curfew and Interfering with a Peace Officer
- Christian DeSantiago, 23-year-old, Riot, Escape III, and Interfering with a Peace Officer
- Peter Sayre, 23-year-old, Riot and Interfering with a Peace Officer
- Michael Hibbs, 26-year-old, Curfew and Interfering with a Peace Officer
- Ryan Nilsen, 23-year-old, Interfering with a Peace Officer and Harassment
- Ahanuna Andrews, 24-year-old, Curfew and Interfering with a Peace Officer
- Dalton Jones, 19-year-old, Burglary II, Riot, Theft I
- Abbott Rachampbell, 30-year-old, Curfew and Interfering with a Peace Officer
- Aimee Borrington, 32-year-old, Curfew and Interfering with a Peace Officer
- Lennon Rose, 22-year-old, Riot and Burglary II
- Mike English-Mills, 24-year-old, Riot and Burglary II
- Mitchell Drinkwater, 31-year-old, Riot, Burglary II, Theft I
- Pete Lent, 21-year-old, Reckless Burning and Curfew
- Rosa Nova, 22-year-old, Burglary II
- Anna Ortiz, 20-year-old, Burglary II
- Yorkdi Borilla, 23-year-old, Burglary II
- Colin Young, 21-year-old, Curfew and Interfering with a Peace Officer
- Joseph Miller, 25-year-old, Curfew, Disorderly Conduct, and Harassment
- Jose Zurita-Osorio, 31-year-old, Burglary II, Riot, Theft I
- James Winecoff, 29-year-old, Curfew, Interfering with a Peace Officer, and Disorderly Conduct
- Steve Nguyen, 21-year-old, Riot and Burglary II
- Quinn Brooks, 20-year-old, Curfew
- Kaden Sorenson, 24-year-old, Curfew
- Pierce William, 21-year-old, Riot and Burg II
- Michael Heckman, 31-year-old, Curfew, Interfering with a Peace Officer, and Disorderly Conduct
- Jeffe Abel, 21-year-old, Curfew and Interfering with a Peace Officer
- Skye Brooks, 18-year-old, Curfew
- Patrick Fletcher, 18-year-old, Disorderly Conduct and Curfew
- Chad Dehler, 19-year-old, Curfew
- Joseph Johnson, 19-year-old, Theft I and Riot
- Miraile Alford-Lewis, 21-year-old, Riot and Burglary II
Additionally, police said nine juveniles were detained and then released to their parents for offenses related to Curfew, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct, Riot, Burglary, and theft.
Portland Police Chief Jami Resch applauded officers for Saturday night’s response. "PPB and partner agencies demonstrated professionalism and courage while managing a civil disturbance in the Downtown and Lloyd Districts" said Resch in a statement. "The actions taken to disperse the crowd and make arrests of those engaged in criminal activity had a major impact on mitigating serious injuries and preventing wide-spread looting. I am extremely proud of all of our public safety agencies who worked in collaboration to keep Portland safe during this civil disturbance."
