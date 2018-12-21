TIGARD, OR (KPTV) - Dozens of rescue dogs from Texas are looking for their forever homes in the Pacific Northwest just in time for Christmas.

The dogs just arrived from a shelter called, "Save Our Strays," and are now up for adoption at the PetSmart in Tigard off Highway 99W.

FOX 12 spoke with one family who decided to find themselves an adorable new addition.

"Our kids don't know. We've managed to keep them away from everything - early Christmas present," said Michelle Lingle.

Friday's adoption event goes until 4 p.m.

The event continues Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

