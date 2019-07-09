MOUNT HOOD, OR (KPTV) - Dozens of small earthquakes shook Mount Hood, but experts say there's not anything to worry about yet.
The earthquake swarm started Monday and is focused mainly on the area between Timberline Lodge and Government Camp.
While the thought of earthquakes on a potentially active volcano may be unsettling, they happen regularly and have nothing to do with volcanic activity beneath the mountain.
That means, this likely isn't a precursor to an eruption, according to the Cascades Volcanic Observatory in Vancouver. This week’s earthquakes are coming from tectonic faults.
The earthquakes were relatively shallow, just two to three miles below the surface. The strongest Tuesday was a 2.4 magnitude. Most of them are too weak to be felt.
Earthquake swarms have hit this area before, recently in 2014 and 2016. The largest earthquake ever recorded on Mt. Hood was a 4.5 magnitude quake in June of 2002.
Past swarms have died out in about a week.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.