PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -Dozens of people gathered at Salmon Street Springs in downtown Portland to walk their vote to a ballot box. With concerns about election security, organizers said this parade gave people a sure way to get their vote in as a community.
"We've been learning about voting in school, and so I thought a great way to show them in real life was to bring the ballot down and have them put it in the ballot box," Jennifer Gruetzner said.
The group marched to Pioneer Courthouse Square to cast their ballot together Saturday. This, as a part of the Walk the Vote 2020 movement, which encourages people to have a plan before sending their ballot in, whether by mail or at a drop-off site.
"We believe it's important to get your vote to the ballot box as soon as possible. We believe it's safe to mail your ballot to the box, but we want to provide other opportunities for anyone else who wants to bring their ballots to the box and hand it in," Ryan Odom, one of the organizers of Walk the Vote 2020 said.
While people in attendance said they're confident in the mail-in system, we've heard concerns surrounding election security.
"We've never experienced any incidents in the history of vote by mail in Multnomah County. We don't anticipate any," Multnomah County Elections Director Tim Scott said.
Scott said this year they've put in extra security measures out of an abundance of caution.
"We've added some private security patrols at our drop sites. We regularly engage with the Multnomah County Sheriff every election cycle to create a security plan, and this year, through the consultation and just planning process, we thought it would be a good idea to do that," Scott said.
There will be two other Walk the Vote events in the coming weeks. For more information on the upcoming events, you can go to their website.
Good for them. I received my ballot Thursday, marked it, and dropped in a big USPS box at my local post office Friday. Saturday at ~5pm there was a robocall that my ballot was at my county elections office. In the next day, or three I expect another robocall that my ballot will be counted.
