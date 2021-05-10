Dr. Fauci hints at easing indoor mask requirements, as Oregon gets closer to reopening economy

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Dr. Anthony Fauci hinted over the weekend at a big change coming for mask guidance. When asked whether it was time to begin relaxing indoor mask requirements, Fauci said he believed so.
"We do need to start being more liberal as we get people more vaccinated. As you get more people vaccinated, the number of new cases a day will absolutely go down,” said Fauci.
The CDC still advises both vaccinated and unvaccinated people to wear masks inside public spaces.
It’s clear as more people get vaccinated, Oregon officials expect to loosen restrictions and reopen the economy, but that won’t happen overnight.
FOX 12 asked the Oregon Health Authority if they could point to what their agency’s next recommendations will be, as more than two million Oregonians have been given at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.
A spokesperson directed FOX 12 to Gov. Kate Brown’s recent messaging, that there is still a need to wear a mask, and her recommendation to take gatherings outdoors this summer. In general, though, the OHA spokesperson said the agency prefers to align with CDC changes, unless it sees a strong case to deviate.
As you may remember, OHA recently relaxed its guidance on masks during outdoor, non-contact youth sports. A spokesperson said that change might provide a clue to a possible future direction on other changes.
