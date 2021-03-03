Dr. Jeff Snell chosen as superintendent of Vancouver Public Schools

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – The board of directors for Vancouver Public Schools announced Dr. Jeff Snell will be the next superintendent.
The decision was announced on Wednesday after interviews with the finalists.
“The first thing that strikes you when you meet Dr. Snell is his empathy for others and his passion for inclusion. When you add in his past experience in Vancouver Public Schools and his deep connection to our local community, it became clear that he was the best choice to lead our district in this next chapter," said Board President Kyle Sproul.
“I am really excited about our future as we continue to build a welcoming community that brings out the best in our students and each of us! I look forward to listening and learning through the transition process and really appreciate the school board's trust,” said Dr. Snell.
The selection of the superintendent is the culmination of a national search that began in November. The selection of Dr. Snell is pending acceptance and final contract negotiations with the school board. He will begin his role as superintendent in July.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.