PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – America's biggest game returns Sunday. That’s right, the Puppy Bowl on Animal Planet.
Team “Ruff” and Team “Fluff” are set to battle on the gridiron in primetime. This one is for all the treats.
And this season, a local product will take center stage.
Portland resident Stacy Westbrook will have her rescue dog Dracula start at tailback.
“You never really think that you’re going to sign a contract to have your dog go to the Puppy Bowl,” Westbrook told FOX 12.
The game – which was actually pre-recorded in October – invited nearly 100 rescue animals from across the country to compete on the field. Dracula was submitted as a candidate before Westbrook even adopted her. Dracula’s selection then came as a surprise.
“Back then, we couldn’t talk about this until Jan. 9 or so when they announced anything about it. So I had to tell work, ‘I need to go to New York for part of the week. I can’t tell you why, but my dog will be on TV!’” she said.
Dracula is a mix of several breeds, making it a challenge for a then 4-month-old puppy to fly commercial.
“Any of the ‘bully’ breeds for example, you can’t fly with your dog. Unless they fit in the cabin,” Westbrook said. “When you have a rescue dog, you don’t know what breeds they are.”
Alaska Airlines allowed Dracula to fly, ultimately putting in motion her primetime debut set for Sunday.
“She did OK. I think she was really curious about the situation. It was a lot. She’s one of the backup pups, not one of the stars that scored a touchdown.” Westbrook said. “But she did have an important defensive role.”
The two-hour event airs Sunday at noon on Animal Planet.
