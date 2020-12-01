PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Four Portland properties, including a well-known drag venue, have been added to the National Register of Historic Places.
In June of this year, the Oregon's State Advisory Committee on Historic Preservation recommended the nominations of Darcelle XV, German Baptist Old People’s Home, New Fliedner Building, and the Postal Employee Credit Union.
Those nominations were accepted by the National Park Service in October and November.
Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) says Darcelle XV, which opened in the late 60s, is "nationally significant for its role in gaining acceptance for drag and gay rights and as a safe place that anchored the LGBTQ community far beyond the reach of any LGBTQ bar." The venue is the West Coast's longest-running drag show, and Darcelle holds the Guinness World Record for oldest drag performer in the world at 90 years old.
The German Baptist Old People's Home was built by the German Baptist church to care for their local community and their elders in the Portland area. The first building at the facility was built in 1928, and subsequent building construction phases occurred in 1931, 1941, and 1950.
The New Fliedner Building is a 45,000-square-foot, five-story commercial building in downtown Portland that was originally built in 1906. It was re-designed in 1931 by local architect Richard Sundeleaf who gave it distinct Zig-Zag Moderne style on its street-facing facades, according to the OPRD.
The Postal Employee Credit Union was constructed in 1962 by architects John W. Reese and Frank E. Blachly. OPRD says the building is an "excellent example of a banking building designed in the International Style with elements of Northwest Regionalism – a local variant of the Modernism movement."
More information about the National Register and recent Oregon lists can be found at oregonheritage.org.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.