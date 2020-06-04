PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – One day after drawing criticism from his teammates over comments he made about NFL players who kneel during the national anthem, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is backtracking and apologizing.
Multiple players on the Oregon Ducks football team, and even UO basketball players, were critical of the remarks Brees made during an interview with Yahoo Finance.
When asked his thoughts on players kneeling again during the national anthem to protest police brutality when the season starts, Brees responded that he “will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America”.
The backlash was swift and came from all corners of the sports world, including from Brees’ teammates.
"Drew Brees, if you don't understand how hurtful, how insensitive your comments are, you are part of the problem," one player said.
Within less than 24 hours, Brees took to Instagram, saying he is an ally to the black community and recognizes he should do more listening and less talking.
“I would like to apologize to my friends, teammates, the City of New Orleans, the black community, NFL community, and anyone I hurt with my comments yesterday,” Brees said. “In speaking with some of you, it breaks my heart to know the pain I have caused. In an attempt to talk about respect, unity, and solidarity centered around the American flag and the national anthem, I made comments that were insensitive and completely missed the mark on the issues we are facing right now as a country. They lacked awareness and any type of compassion or empathy.”
Brees’ teammates accepted the apology on Thursday morning. Players and former players say in the wake of the apology, they want to set the record straight about what it means when players kneel during the national anthem.
Colin Kaepernick became the face on Nike’s Just Do It campaign in 2018. The company donated money to his Know Your Rights campaign, which raises awareness about higher education and how to properly interact with law enforcement.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.