TIGARD, OR (KPTV) – The second of several new traffic-enforcement cameras is live in Tigard, according to police.
The camera at the intersection of Southwest 72nd Avenue and Pacific Highway will help police catch motorists running red lights. Officers hope it will keep the intersection safe for drivers, pedestrians, and bicyclists. It is one of three now installed along Pacific Highway.
The first was installed along the highway at Hall Boulevard and went live on Jan. 10. Drivers who run red lights at that intersection will receive citations starting on Feb. 11.
Drivers caught at Southwest 72nd Avenue will receive warning letters for the next 30 days. Police will issue citations starting Feb. 26.
The last camera, installed on the highway at Durham Road, is not live yet due to technical issues. Drivers caught running red lights will be cited up to $265, according to police.
The new cameras are capable of monitoring speeding violations, which officers say will be considered in the near future.
