Drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic opens at PDX

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic began operations on Thursday at the Portland International Airport.
It is set up in one of the parking lots for airport travelers. OHSU, which is helping run this site, says it is by appointment only for those in group 1a.
They say the site is mainly designed to help those who are mobility challenged.
OHSU says it will be using the last of its Moderna vaccine to run this clinic the next few days.
It's planning to administer 3,000 doses over Friday, Saturday and Sunday. OHSU is hoping for another allocation of vaccines on Tuesday.
OHSU's Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Joe Ness, says they won't have enough doses to run the clinic every single day, due to a shortage of vaccines, but he's hoping that will change soon.
“We're sorry that it can't be an open drop-in clinic, we wish we had more doses we wish we could get to this faster. But we really are going as fast as we can,” Ness said. “It's a temporary problem. In the next few weeks this will all be a distant memory and these sites will all be humming along.”
This drive-thru is operated in partnership with OHSU and the Red Cross with the help of the Port of Portland.
Ness says this drive-thru will replace a drive-thru vaccine clinic that's been set up at the convention center, which is separate from the indoor clinic there.
The clinic is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Ness says these drive-thru clinics are half as efficient than walk-in clinics, but he says this is a good option for those who really need it.
