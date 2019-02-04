Driver, 10-year-old girl die after pickup swerves into oncoming traffic near North Bend

NEAR NORTH BEND, OR (KPTV) – A driver and a 10-year-old girl died after a pickup driver lost control on Highway 101 Monday morning and swerved into oncoming traffic.
Oregon State Police rushed to the scene approximately three miles south of North Bend around 9:40 a.m.
Investigators say Susan Dixon, 58, of North Bend, was headed south on Highway 101 in a 2015 Ford CMAX when Jesse Praus, 36, also from North Bend, hit her near milepost 231.
Praus was driving north in the fast lane when he lost control of his 1999 Ford F150 and crossed the center line, according to OSP.
Dixon and a 10-year-old girl in Praus' pickup were pronounced dead at the scene. Praus and a seven-year-old passenger in the pickup were transported to the Bay Area Hospital with serious injuries.
Investigators say it was snowing at the time of the crash and say the road was slushy; due to road conditions, speed is being considered as a contributing factor, according to OSP.
The Hauser Fire Department, the North Bay Fire Department, Bay Cities Ambulance, Coos County Sheriff’s Office and the North Bend Police Department assisted OSP Monday morning.
