NEAR WOODLAND, WA (KPTV) – A 15-year-old died after veering off a logging road and down a steep hillside, the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office says.
The 15-year-old girl, of Battle Ground, was driving a 1996 Toyota pickup when she crashed at approximately 11 p.m. on Friday in the 700 block of Davis Peak Road, which is located approximately six miles east of Woodland.
Cowlitz County deputies, firefighters, and police officers responded and determined that Lacey Carol-Lynn Hall had died at the scene. A passenger, 16, was able to escape the pickup and was transported to Southwest Washington PeaceHealth Hospital with minor injuries.
Hall was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, law enforcement said.
No additional details were released, including what might have caused the girl to veer off the road. Hall’s parents were notified and assisted by the Cowlitz County Chaplaincy.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.