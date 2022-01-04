PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has identified the driver and victim involved in a head-on crash along Interstate 5 that left one dead late Sunday.

The PPB said Amr Elzagh, 40, has been charged with a DUII, reckless driving, assault in the second degree, criminally negligent homicide, and manslaughter in the first and second degree.

Central Precinct Officers officers responded around 11:20 p.m. Sunday night to reports of a vehicle traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of I-5 near I-405.

As officers were responding to the call, they received reports of a head-on crash on Northbound I-5 involving two vehicles just north of the South Macadam Avenue exit.

Officers now confirm that Elzagh, who was driving the wrong direction, crashed into the vehicle of Salvador Manuel Rodriguez-Lopez, 34, a disabled Navy Veteran. The crash killed Rodriguez-Lopez and Elzagh was taken to a local hospital.

An onsite investigation by the PPB Major Crash Team took roughly four hours to complete.