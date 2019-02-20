GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – A driver who turned himself in after attempting to drift and throwing multiple passengers from the bed of his pickup was arraigned on a nine-count indictment Wednesday morning, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says.
Court documents state Zachary Meza, 20, had been drinking the night of Jan. 25 when he and his friends were doing burnouts in a driveway.
The truck Meza was driving was rigged for drifting, and when Meza took a turn and lost control, three passengers in the bed of the truck flew out, court documents say. One passenger suffered severe head trauma, including a cracked skull, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Deputies said Meza and his truck were gone when they arrived in the area of Southeast 319th Street and Southeast Mally Road. They located two other injured people at the scene, documents state.
Meza the next day turned himself into to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office and, according to court documents, told deputies he had consumed multiple beers the previous night.
Deputies later learned there was a fourth passenger inside the cab of the truck the night of the crash.
Court documents say speed was a factor in the crash, noting that the truck was going fast enough for the rim of the wheels to leave a gouge in the roadway as it skidded off the road and into a field.
The sheriff’s office continues to investigate.
Meza is facing charges including one count of assault in the second degree, one count of assault in the third degree, one count of felony hit and run, one count of misdemeanor driving under the influence of intoxicants, one count of reckless driving and four counts of recklessly endangering another person.
He is scheduled to appear in court again April 1.
