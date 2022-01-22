PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – A driver was arrested and five people were taken to the hospital after a DUII crash in southeast Portland early Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a rollover crash in the 2300 block of Southeast Bybee Boulevard. When they arrived, they learned a car was speeding eastbound on Bybee Blvd. when it hit an SUV with five people inside going northbound on Southeast 23rd Avenue. The SUV rolled and came to a rest upside down.

Officers said all five people in the SUV were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Two of the five had more severe injuries but are expected to survive.

Police arrested 36-year-old John Reardon of Portland for suspicion of DUII. He had minor injuries and was taken to the Multnomah County Jail. He is facing charges of assault, DUII and reckless driving.