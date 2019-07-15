GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – Police have arrested a driver after they say he left a passenger trapped and injured inside his car after he crashed it in Gresham early Monday morning.
Julio Bautista Montella, 19, is facing charges including DUII-Marijuana after he allegedly fled the scene near Northeast Wilkes Road just east of Northeast 181st Avenue.
Police say Montella, who was bleeding from the head, flagged down a driver near Northeast 162nd Avenue and Northeast Russell Street and was later hospitalized with head injuries.
Police say Montella claimed he was a backseat passenger in his car when it crashed around 2:12 a.m.
“Further investigation revealed that there were no other people in the vehicle and Bautista Montella was the driver,” according to officers.
Gresham police say the passenger, a woman, called dispatch from the crash scene and said she couldn’t feel her legs. She provided landmarks around the crash area, which allowed officers to locate her.
Officers say the woman was pinned in the car; she said the driver and other people had been in the car with her, but that they had all left. The woman was transported to an area hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Montella was booked into the Multnomah County Jail and is facing charges including felony hit-and-run, assault in the second degree, DUII-marijuana, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, and criminal mischief in the second degree.
Speed is considered a factor in the crash. Law enforcement continues to investigate.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.