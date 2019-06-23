PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police have arrested a driver involved in a crash that killed a bicyclist in southeast Portland early Sunday.
The crash occurred at about 3:30 a.m. in the area of Southeast Flavel Street and Southeast 79th Avenue.
According to police, a man was riding a bicycle when he was hit by a car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with the investigation.
Investigators later arrested the driver, who was identified as 21-year-old Nicholas P. Martinez.
Martinez was lodged at the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of manslaughter II, reckless driving, and DUII (alcohol).
Southeast Flavel Street was closed from 77th and 80th avenues during the investigation.
No additional information was released.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call non-emergency dispatch at (503) 823-3333.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.