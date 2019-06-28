Driver arrested after crashing into home-based daycare in SE Portland; no injuries

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Officers are investigating after a driver in an SUV crashed into a home-based daycare facility in southeast Portland Friday afternoon.
The crash occurred near Southeast 155th Avenue and Alder Street. No one inside the home or the SUV were hurt, according to Portland police.
The driver after the crash was arrested. It was not immediately clear what charges they are facing.
Investigators were on scene late Friday afternoon but didn’t say what might have caused the collision.
