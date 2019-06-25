VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – A 25-year-old man was arrested after police say he hit a person with a vehicle Monday night.
At 9:32 p.m., officers responded to the 1700 block of West Fourth Plain Boulevard on the report of a crash involving a pedestrian.
When emergency responders arrived at the scene, the victim was pronounced dead.
According to police, the driver told officers that he was traveling eastbound on the roadway when the vehicle in front of him changed lanes and he then felt a bump while driving. He said he looked back and saw a person lying on the ground.
Police identified the driver as Nicolas D. Moline, of Vancouver, and said he remained at the scene. Moline was taken to a hospital for evaluation of minor injuries.
After he was released from the hospital, he was booked into the Clark County Jail. Moline faces a charge of vehicular homicide and is scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Police did not release the identity of the victim. The crash remains under investigation.
