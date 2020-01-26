Driver arrested after deadly crash on NE Sandy Boulevard

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police say the driver involved in a deadly crash in northeast Portland on Saturday has been arrested.
At around 9:40 a.m. Saturday, emergency crews were called out to a crash on Northeast Sandy Boulevard west of Northeast 105th Avenue.
According to police, the investigation suggests that the driver of a 2003 Pontiac Bonneville was traveling westbound on Northeast Sandy Boulevard and ran a red light at Northeast 105th Avenue as another vehicle, a 2003 Mazda Miata, was traveling northbound through that intersection.
The Pontiac struck the Mazda on the passenger side door.
Police say the driver and only occupant of the Mazda was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Pontiac and a passenger in that car were treated for minor injuries.
Investigators with the Portland Police Bureau’s Major Crash Team spent most of the day investigating the crash and determined that the driver of the Pontiac, identified as 28-year-old Tyrell P. Dixon of Happy Valley, was impaired by alcohol.
Police say Dixon was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of manslaughter in the second degree, driving under the influence of intoxicants, and reckless driving.
Investigators determined that impairment and speed are key factors in this crash.
Police say this is the fourth fatality being investigated by the Major Crash Team this year.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.