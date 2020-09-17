CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - A driver was arrested on Thursday after leading a chase and at one point hitting speeds of over 100 miles-per-hour, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.
A detectives with the sheriff's office spotted the driver in an older red Acura coupe just after 4:30 p.m. speeding and driving recklessly on State Route 14 eastbound. The detectives said the driver was weaving in and out of his lanes.
When the detective activated his emergency lights and tried to pull the driver over, the driver continued east on State Route 14 and took the 6th Street exit in Camas, then abruptly changed course and drove west on State Route 14, according to the sheriff's office.
The detective followed the driver to the area of Northeast 192nd Avenue, where the suspect collided with his patrol car, the sheriff's office said, causing the suspect to lost control and slide off the road on the north side of State Route 14.
The suspect, a white male, fled on foot into a nearby rock quarry. Law enforcement located and arrested the suspect with help from a police dog. The suspect was transported to an area hospital with unspecified injuries that were not life-threatening. The detective was not hurt and the suspect has not been identified. The sheriff's office continues to investigate.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.