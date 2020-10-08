Driver arrested after leading chase into Vancouver, crashing into utility pole

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A pickup driver was arrested after leading a chase out of Portland and into Vancouver on Thursday, according to law enforcement.
The chase ended after the suspect crashed into a utility pole near East Mill Plain Boulevard and North Devine Road late Thursday afternoon.
The Portland Police Bureau confirms the chase started near Northeast 58th and Northeast Hassalo in Portland, with officers terminating their pursuit before the crash occurred in Vancouver.
Police did not say if the driver was hurt in the crash. No other vehicles were involved.
The driver, who has not been identified, was booked into the Clark County Jail.
Crash scene at E Mill Plain and Devine in Vancouver in the clean up stage. According to police, suspect driving the pickup led PPB on a chase starting at NE 58 and NE Hassalo in Portland. PPB stopped pursuit before crash. Suspect now in custody. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/AS95W5sxLC— Camila Orti (@CamilaOrtiTV) October 8, 2020
