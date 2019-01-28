GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – One man is in the hospital and another is in jail after a pickup crashed into a field in Gresham.
The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says several passengers were in the bed of the truck at the time and flew out.
“All I saw was a bunch of police cars and flares and caution tape in front of my house, and the first thing I did was kind of freak out a little bit,” neighbor Jayden Yowtz said.
Yowtz and his grandma were home at the time. The crash happened right in front of their house Friday night.
Several neighbors who live here told FOX 12 off camera there’s a group in this neighborhood that drives and drifts through here often.
“When they’re drifting we try to stay away and stuff because they will get really close to houses,” Yowtz said.
And this time, things turned dangerous.
The sheriff’s office says Zachary Meza was driving a pickup with several people riding in the bed of the truck.
Court documents show Meza had been drinking that night, then he and his friends were doing burnouts in a driveway.
According to court documents, the truck is rigged for drifting, and that when Meza took a turn, the three passengers in the bed of the truck flew out.
But Meza and his truck were gone when deputies arrived.
One passenger was badly injured. Court documents say he appeared to have a cracked skull. He’s still in the hospital.
Then on Saturday, the sheriff’s office says Meza turned himself in.
He is now charged with assault, failure to perform the duties of a driver, four counts of reckless endangering and reckless driving.
Meza is scheduled to be in court on Feb. 5.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
