MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) - A 26-year-old man was arrested on multiple charges after he led police on a pursuit in Milwaukie Thursday night.
Officers attempted to stop a white BMW after the driver ran a stop sign at Southeast Harrison Street near Southeast 32nd Avenue at around 9:46 p.m.
The driver, identified as Daniel C. Schniedewind, did not stop and a pursuit began. Police said the pursuit ended when the BMW hit a power pole at Southeast Monroe and Southeast 74th Avenue.
Schniedewind fled on foot after the crash, but was caught near a garage in the 7300 block of Southeast Thompson Street. According to police, Schniedewind was attempting to break into a home when he was caught.
The passenger, identified as Brittany S. Jones, 25, remained in the BMW and was taken to Milwaukie Providence Hospital after complaints of wrist pain.
Police said Schniedewind was taken to OHSU due to a suspected overdose.
According to police, Schniedewind may have thrown a handgun out of the vehicle during the pursuit. Officers were able to locate the handgun during a search.
After being released from the hospital, Schniedewind was booked into the Clackamas County Jail on charges of attempt to elude with a vehicle, reckless driving, hit-and-run, attempt to elude on foot, possession of a controlled substance -heroin, second-degree trespass, attempted burglary, and multiple traffic violations. He was also booked on an outstanding warrant.
Jones was booked into the Clackamas County Jail on an outstanding warrant.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.