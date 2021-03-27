SALEM, OR (KPTV) – One person was arrested after a deadly crash in Salem on Friday.
Salem Police Department officers responded to a deadly crash in the 3700 block of Commercial Street Southeast just before 8:00 p.m. When they arrived, they found two cars involved in a head-on collision.
Witnesses told police that the driver of a black Ford SUV had run away from the scene. They were able to provide a description of the driver, later identified as Anthony Dalton Quinn, 24, of Salem. Quinn was taken into custody and later transported to the hospital for treatment.
Police said the driver of the second vehicle, a red Chevrolet Silverado, was identified as Barry L J Johnson Sr, 55. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A passenger identified as Sarah Christine Jensen, 31, of Salem, died at the scene.
Investigators say the pickup was entering the roadway facing South on Commercial Street Southeast, in the center turn lane when it was hit head-on by the SUV traveling north on Commercial Street.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Vincent was arrested and booked into the Marion County Jail for DUII, fail to perform the duties of a driver in an accident with injury and reckless driving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.