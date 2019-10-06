PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police arrested a driver for DUII after a crash caused his car to flip over early Sunday.
Police say the crash occurred near Southeast 97th Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard at about 2 a.m. Three cars were involved, and only minor injuries were reported, according to police.
Police believe the driver of a white car that had flipped over was driving drunk.
The driver, 36-year-old David D. Moline, was arrested and faces charges of DUII, reckless driving, and reckless endangering (two counts).
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.