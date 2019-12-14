PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A driver crashed her car into a pedestrian, building, and light pole Saturday.
Officers conducting the investigation determined that the driver of the vehicle crashed into a light pole, then backed up and tried to leave northbound on Southeast Grand Avenue.
The driver then swerved up onto the sidewalk at Southeast Morrison Street, striking the pedestrian and the building.
Police said the driver then tried to back up and leave again before passersby yelled at her to stop. The vehicle, a Subaru Legacy Outback, was towed from the scene.
Officers booked Sabrina R. Hall, 25, of Vancouver, the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants, third-degree assault, failure to perform the duties of a driver-injury, failure to perform the duties of a driver-property damage, first-degree criminal mischief and reckless driving.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
