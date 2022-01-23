KEIZER, Ore. (KPTV) - A man suspected of DUII crashed into a house, killing a woman inside Saturday morning in Keizer, according to police.
Keizer police said just after 7:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a crash in the 5600 block of Trail Avenue Northeast. They said 41-year-old Andrew Modine of Keizer was traveling east on Lockhaven Drive NE. His vehicle veered off the road multiple times before it struck a power pole and crashed into the house.
There were two people inside, 63-year-old George Heitz and 67-year-old Moira Hughes. Heitz was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but is in stable condition. Hughes died at the scene.
Modine was taken to the Marion County Jail on multiple charges, including manslaughter and DUII.