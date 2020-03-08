Driver arrested in connection with crash that killed 3, injured 2 near Dayton

DAYTON, OR (KPTV) – Officers have arrested the driver they say is responsible for a deadly crash that killed three people and injured two others last November.
Krista Ashley is in jail and faces three counts of manslaughter and driving under the influence.
Oregon State Police say she crossed into traffic on Highway 221 just outside of Dayton on Nov. 18.
Ashley’s car smashed into an oncoming car, killing a 69-year-old woman and 70-year-old man.
A young girl who was riding in Ashley’s car died later at a hospital.
A man and another child suffered serious injuries.
Ashley is scheduled to appear in court on March 26.
