Driver arrested in deadly pedestrian crash that killed 9-year-old, injured two others in Gresham

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – Police say they have arrested a 20-year-old who is facing multiple charges related to a deadly crash that took place in Gresham back in March. The crash killed a 9-year-old girl and injured her mother and sister.
Cameron A. King is facing charges of criminally negligent homicide and two counts of assault in the fourth degree.
On March 6 around 5:50 p.m., officers responded to a report of pedestrians hit by a car on Northwest Eastman Parkway and Northwest 3rd Street. When police arrived, they found 9-year-old Baylei Bissonette dead at the scene and two others were taken to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. They were later identified as her mother and two-year-old sister.
King stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.
