CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A driver was arrested on charges of DUII and hit-and-run after crashing a truck into a house in unincorporated Clackamas County on Saturday, according to deputies.
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says at 7 p.m. Saturday, deputies were dispatched to the report of a vehicle that crashed into a house on Southeast Jennings Avenue near Southeast Oatfield Road.
The sheriff’s office says several people called 911 to report that the vehicle had rolled over during the crash and that the driver, later identified as 37-year-old Richard Allen Ellis Jr. of Mulino, was trying to leave on foot.
The first deputy arrived to find a group of people watching while several other people prevented the driver from leaving.
The sheriff’s office says Ellis was agitated and complaining that people were trying to fight him. The responding deputy explained that they were trying to keep him from leaving. Ellis confirmed to the deputy he was trying to leave to go home.
A crash investigation revealed that Ellis was traveling east on Southeast Jennings Avenue in a Toyota truck when he drove off the road near Southeast Emerald Drive, went through a front yard, collided with the front porch of a home and rolled the truck.
American Medical Response and Clackamas Fire paramedics were on scene and offered to check Ellis, but he refused and demanded to go to a hospital.
Ellis was then transported to a local hospital. While at the hospital, a search warrant was granted to obtain a blood sample to determine his blood alcohol content.
Ellis was arrested on charges of DUII, hit-and-run, and criminal mischief II.
Deputies say no one was injured in the crash.
